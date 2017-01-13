Gugu Mbatha-Raw to Star in Julia Hart’s Drama ‘Fast Color’

A woman is forced to go on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered.

Director Julia Hart made waves at last year’s SXSW Festival with her breakthrough film “Miss Stevens.” Now, the writer and director is gearing up to helm her next feature, “Fast Color, which has just found its lead actress: Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Co-written by Hart and Jordan Horowitz, the actress will portray Ruth, a woman who is forced to go on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered. Years after having abandoned her family, the only place she has left to hide is home.

Principal photography for the film will begin in New Mexico on March 13.

“Fast Color” hails from “La La Land” producer Horowitz via Original Headquarters and “Jackie” producers Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon of LD Entertainment. LD will fully finance the project.

Hart’s directorial debut, “Miss Stevens,” was among the most talked about films at the 2016 South by Southwest Festival, earning Lily Rabe the Special Jury Recognition prize for her lead performance. Her debut script “The Keeping Room” landed on the 2012 Black List and was made into a feature directed by Daniel Barber in 2014.

Mbatha-Raw has become one of Hollywood’s most sought after actresses. She’ll next be seen in the live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast,” out March 17 and will star in Paramount Pictures’ “God Particle” with David Oyelowo. The actress is currently in production on Disney’s movie adaptation of “Wrinkle in Time,” directed by Ava DuVernay.

