Gunpowder & Sky Buys ‘The Little Hours’ — Sundance 2017

The film from writer-director Jeff Baena premiered in Sundance's Midnight section.

Gunpowder & Sky has acquired the comedy “The Little Hours,” which premiered on January 19 in the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section. The deal for the film was in the low seven-figures, Deadline reports.

Written and directed by Jeff Baena, “The Little Hours” follows three nuns played by Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Kate Micucci whose world is disrupted when a young servant (Dave Franco) takes refuge at their convent after escaping from his master. Molly Shannon and John C. Reilly co-star.

Elizabeth Destro and Plaza served as producers on the film. CAA and WME Global negotiated the sale.