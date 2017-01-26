You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Gunpowder & Sky Buys ‘The Little Hours’ — Sundance 2017

The film from writer-director Jeff Baena premiered in Sundance's Midnight section.

Gunpowder & Sky has acquired the comedy “The Little Hours,” which premiered on January 19 in the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section. The deal for the film was in the low seven-figures, Deadline reports.

Written and directed by Jeff Baena, “The Little Hours” follows three nuns played by Alison BrieAubrey Plaza, and Kate Micucci whose world is disrupted when a young servant (Dave Franco) takes refuge at their convent after escaping from his master. Molly Shannon and John C. Reilly co-star.

Elizabeth Destro and Plaza served as producers on the film. CAA and WME Global negotiated the sale.

This Article is related to: Film


