‘Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo’: SundanceTV Favorite Returns This March — First Look

SundanceTV has announced that the second season for “Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo” will premiere on March 15, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. Based on the popular ’90s book series by Joe R. Lansdale, the dark comedy noir follows Hap Collins (James Purefoy) and Leonard Pine (Michael Kenneth Williams), two lifelong friends who attempt to solve murder mysteries in the Deep South during the 1980s. Like the first, this upcoming season consists of six episodes which will air on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m., followed by the network’s critically acclaimed crime series “Gomorrah.”

Joining the series for the second seaosn are new cast members Brian Dennehy (“First Blood”), Irma P. Hall (“Collateral”, “The Ladykillers”), Cranston Johnson (“Find a Way”, “Atlanta”), Dohn Norwood (“Hells on Wheels”), and Tiffany Mack (“Timeless”).

“Hap and Leonard” will continue to be produced by John Wirth (“Hell on Wheels”), as well as Jim Mickle, who directed such critically acclaimed indie films as “Cold in July” and “We are What we Are.” Also returning as producers are Nick Damici, Jeremy Platt, Linda Moran, and Nick Shumaker.

