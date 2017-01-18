‘Hellboy III’: Guillermo Del Toro Teases Possible Third Film Based on Fan Feedback

The filmmaker says if his Twitter poll gets over 100,000 votes he'll discuss the project with “Hellboy” creator Mike Mignola and Ron Perlman.

Back in October, Ron Perlman seemed to have put a nail in the coffin on the possibility of “Hellboy III,” telling Screen Rant that he doesn’t discuss plans for a third installment with Guillermo del Toro anymore. “(Del Toro is) busy, and I’m busy. Maybe one day he’s going to call and say, ‘Hey, let’s do it.’ But for right now? We’re happy discovering new worlds to conquer.”

Well now it seems like Del Toro might be giving the actor a call if things go according to plan. On Wednesday, the filmmaker teased a possible third film by tweeting an “informal poll” with the options, “Yes” and “Hell, yes.”

READ MORE: Guillermo del Toro on Losing Anton Yelchin, And What That Means for ‘Trollhunters’ Season 2

He then tweeted that if the poll received 100,000 votes in 24 hours he would discuss continuing the franchise with “Hellboy” creator Mike Mignola and Perlman.

“If 100,000 votes come in 24 hours I promise to have a sit down with Da Perl and Mignola,” he wrote.

At the time of publication, the poll has over 22,o00 votes, with Perlman retweeting the message on his account.

READ MORE: ‘The Shape Of Water’: Doug Jones Reveals New Details About Guillermo del Toro’s Upcoming Fantasy Drama

Hellboy made his big screen debut in the 2004 film of the same name. The sequel, “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” was released in 2008 and a third film was in development but plans were later cancelled. While fans are always hearing about rumors of a potential “Hellboy III,” this might be the chance many have been waiting for.

Check out Del Toro’s tweets and poll below:

Informal poll (let's see how many votes we get in 24 hours)

Hellboy III — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

The HELLBOY III is our chance to vote the right way in 2017! If 100k votes come in 24 hours I promise to have a sit down w Da Perl & Mignola — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.