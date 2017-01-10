‘Hidden Fences’ Trailer: Stephen Colbert Mythologizes the Golden Globes Gaffe

The video features Denzel Washington telling a fence that it can't go into outer space.

On Sunday, the hashtag #HiddenFences became a trending topic when NBC News’ Jenna Bush Hager mistakenly referred to “Hidden Figures” as “Hidden Fences” during the Golden Globes red carpet. Later that night, Michael Keaton made the same mistake when he was presenting the nominees for Best Supporting Actress.

The error didn’t go unnoticed by the internet, or by Stephen Colbert, who on Monday night’s episode of “The Late Show” debuted the exclusive trailer for “the movie white people at the Golden Globes were talking about”: “Hidden Fences.”

The trailer begins with “Fences” actor Denzel Washington explaining to a fence wearing an astronaut suit that it can’t go into outer space. It then cuts to a “Hidden Figures” scene with Kevin Costner telling the NASA staff, “They’re going to be asking us questions about our work. I think that’s pretty reasonable, given that we’re taking a fence and shooting it into space and that’s never been done before.”

The video continues by mashing up scenes from both movies to form a rather ridiculous plot.

“Based on a true story of people who think all movies about black people are the same movie,” says the voiceover in the clip. “Starring: black actors, black actresses, Kevin Costner, and introducing: A Fence.”

After the two “Hidden Fences” incidents, both Keaton and Bush apologized for saying the wrong name. Twitter users on the other hand continued to create mashup movie titles including “The Help Got Away With Murder,” “The Color Precious,” “Think Like A Man Baby Boy,” “The Pursuit of Precious” and many more.

