‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘Jackie’ and ‘La La Land’ Earn Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations

"Kubo and the Two Strings" became the first animated movie to earn a CDG nomination.

“Hidden Figures,” “Jackie” and “La La Land” emerged as major award contenders at the Costume Designers Guild Awards, to be held on February 21 in Beverly Hills.

The feature film category is split into three sections: contemporary, period and fantasy, with Deborah Cook nominated for the stop-motion animation movie “Kubo and the Two Strings” in the fantasy category. The first animated movie to earn a CDG nomination, “Kubo” is nominated for the puppet costumes made for the movie.

READ MORE: Cinema Eye Honors 2017: The Best Things Winners Kirsten Johnson, Keith Maitland, Clay Tweel and More Said

The other films nominated in the category are “Doctor Strange,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Costume designer Colleen Atwood earned nominations for both “Fantastic Beasts” and “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.”

The contemporary category nominations went to “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie,” “Captain Fantastic,” “La La Land,” “Lion” and “Nocturnal Animals,” while the period film nominees are “The Dressmaker,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “Hail, Caesar!,” “Hidden Figures” and “Jackie.”

“Game of Thrones,” “Stranger Things” and “Westworld” were all nominated in the television categories.

Meryl Streep is set to receive the Distinguished Collaborator Award, while costume designer Jeffrey Kurland will receive the Career Achievement Award. The Distinguished Service Award will go to illustrator Lois DeArmond, and the late Ret Turner will be posthumously inducted into the Guild’s Hall of Fame.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie” – Rebecca Hale

“Captain Fantastic” – Courtney Hoffman

“La La Land” – Mary Zophres

“Lion” – Cappi Ireland

“Nocturnal Animals” – Arianne Phillips

Excellence in Period Film

“The Dressmaker” – Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson

“Florence Foster Jenkins” – Consolata Boyle

“Hail, Caesar!” – Mary Zophres

“Hidden Figures” – Renee Ehrlich Kalfus

“Jackie” – Madeline Fontaine

Excellence in Fantasy Film

“Doctor Strange” – Alexandra Byrne

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Colleen Atwood

“Kubo and the Two Strings” – Deborah Cook

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” – Colleen Atwood

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – David Crossman, Glyn Dillion

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series

Fox

“American Horror Story: Roanoke” – Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang

“Empire” – Paolo Nieddu

“Grace & Frankie” – Allyson B. Fanger

“House of Cards” – Johanna Argan, Kemal Harris

“Transparent” – Marie Schley

Outstanding Period Television Series

“The Crown” – Michele Clapton

“Penny Dreadful” – Gabriella Pescucci

“Stranger Things” (Series) – Kimberly Adams, Malgosia Turzanska

“Westworld” (Pilot) – Trish Summerville

“Westworld” (Series) – Ane Crabtree

Outstanding Fantasy Television Series

READ MORE: ‘Deadpool’ Surprised Everyone This Awards Season — Consider This

Outstanding Fantasy Television Series

“Game of Thrones” – Michele Clapton, April Ferry

“The Man in the High Castle” – J.R. Hawbaker

“Once Upon a Time” – Eduardo Castro

“Sleepy Hollow” – Mairi Chisholm

“The Walking Dead” – Eulyn C. Womble

Excellence in Short Form Design

H&M

Beyoncé: “Hold Up” – B. Åkerlund

Dos Equis: “The Most Interesting Man in the World – Mission to Mars” – Julie Vogel

Dos Equis: “The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti” – Liz Botes

H&M: “Come Together” featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson – Milena Canonero

Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.