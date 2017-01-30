‘Hidden Figures’ Wins SAG Award For Best Cast In a Motion Picture

"Hidden Figures" beat out popular awards titles including "Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight."

“Hidden Figures” won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture on Sunday.

Based on a true story, “Hidden Figures” focuses on the team of African-American women who provided NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the first successful space missions. The castmembers who received the award are Mahershala Ali, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, Janelle Monáe, Jim Parsons, Glen Powell and Octavia Spencer.

“This film is about unity,” Henson said after receiving the award. “We stand here as proud actors thanking every member of this incredible guild for voting for us and for recognizing our hard work, but the shoulders of the women that we stand on are three American heroes: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. We would not know how to reach the stars [without them] … Thank you so much for appreciating these women. They are hidden figures no more.”

The other nominees for the award were “Captain Fantastic,” “Fences,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight.”

