The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2017 (A Running List)

Refreshed weekly, here's a chart of 2017's twenty highest grossing specialty films (so far).

Please note: The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — indie, foreign (including Bollywood films that open in limited release) and/or documentary — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2017 and/or were acquired for 2017 distribution by an independent distributor or a studio (or its speciality division). It also includes films that screened only as an Academy-qualifier in 2016.

Grosses include all reported grosses up to January 31, 2017. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon. (Last year’s list can be found here.)

1. “Raees”

Distributor: Zee TV

Release Date: January 25th

Opening Theater Count: 265

Opening Average: $6,768

Current Gross: $2,369,469

2. “Un Padre No Tan Padre”

Distributor: Pantelion

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 312

Opening Average: $3,137

Current Gross: $978,894

3. “Ok Jaanu”

Distributor: FIP

Release Date: January 13th

Opening Theater Count: 121

Opening Average: $1,868

Current Gross: $355,922

4. “Railroad Tigers”

Distributor: Well Go USA

Release Date: January 6th

Opening Theater Count: 43

Opening Average: $2,703

Current Gross: $217,151

Monterey Media

5. “One Piece Film: Gold”

Distributor: FUNimation Films

Release Date: January 10th

Opening Theater Count: 372

Opening Average: NA

Current Gross: $190,859

6. “Buddies in India”

Distributor: China Lion

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 55

Opening Average: $3,304

Current Gross: $181,705

7. “The Red Turtle”

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics (acquired at Cannes)

Release Date: January 20th

Opening Theater Count: 17

Opening Average: $7,003

Current Gross: $122,001

8. “Kung Fu Yoga”

Distributor: Well Go USA

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 14

Opening Average: $7,999

Current Gross: $111,979

Cohen Media Group

9. “Some Like It Hot (Qing Shung)”

Distributor: China Lion

Release Date: January 13th

Opening Theater Count: 10

Opening Average: $4,223

Current Gross: $96,564

10. “The Salesman”

Distributor: Cohen Media Group

Release Date: January 7th

Opening Theater Count: 3

Opening Average: $23,693

Current Gross: $71,078

11. “Worlds Apart”

Distributor: Cinema Libre

Release Date: January 13th

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $16,353

Current Gross: $45,483

12. “Reset”

Distributor: FilmRise

Release Date: January 13th

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $1,099

Current Gross: $37,698

13. “Saving Banksy”

Distributor: Parade Deck Films

Release Date: January 13th

Opening Theater Count: 5

Opening Average: $1,317

Current Gross: $30,854

14. “Alone in Berlin”

Distributor: IFC

Release Date: January 13th

Opening Theater Count: 3

Opening Average: $4,435

Current Gross: $22,602

15. “Confidential Assignment”

Distributor: CJ Entertainment

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $10,614

Current Gross: $21,228

16. “Vince Giordano: There’s a Future in the Past”

Distributor: First Run

Release Date: January 13th

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: $6,285

Current Gross: $12,125

17. “Staying Vertical”

Distributor: Strand

Release Date: January 20th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $1,060

Current Gross: $8,333

18. “The Sunshine Makers”

Distributor: FilmRise

Release Date: January 20th

Opening Theater Count: 7

Opening Average: $1,874

Current Gross: $7,674

19. “Sophie and the Rising Sun”

Distributor: Mypheduh Films

Release Date: January 20th

Opening Theater Count: NA

Opening Average: NA

Current Gross: $6,196

20. “Arise From Darkness”

Distributor: Indican

Release Date: January 6th

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: NA

Current Gross: $5,025