The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2017 (A Running List)

Please note: The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — indie, foreign (including Bollywood films that open in limited release) and/or documentary — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2017 and/or were acquired for 2017 distribution by an independent distributor or a studio (or its speciality division). It also includes films that screened only as an Academy-qualifier in 2016.
Grosses include all reported grosses up to January 31, 2017. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon. (Last year’s list can be found here.)
1. “Raees”
Distributor: Zee TV
Release Date: January 25th
Opening Theater Count: 265
Opening Average: $6,768
Current Gross: $2,369,469
2. “Un Padre No Tan Padre”
Distributor: Pantelion
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 312
Opening Average: $3,137
Current Gross: $978,894
3. “Ok Jaanu”
Distributor: FIP
Release Date: January 13th
Opening Theater Count: 121
Opening Average: $1,868
Current Gross: $355,922
4. “Railroad Tigers”
Distributor: Well Go USA
Release Date: January 6th
Opening Theater Count: 43
Opening Average: $2,703
Current Gross: $217,151
5. “One Piece Film: Gold”
Distributor: FUNimation Films
Release Date: January 10th
Opening Theater Count: 372
Opening Average: NA
Current Gross: $190,859
6. “Buddies in India”
Distributor: China Lion
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 55
Opening Average: $3,304
Current Gross: $181,705
7. “The Red Turtle”
Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics (acquired at Cannes)
Release Date: January 20th
Opening Theater Count: 17
Opening Average: $7,003
Current Gross: $122,001
8. “Kung Fu Yoga”
Distributor: Well Go USA
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 14
Opening Average: $7,999
Current Gross: $111,979
9. “Some Like It Hot (Qing Shung)”
Distributor: China Lion
Release Date: January 13th
Opening Theater Count: 10
Opening Average: $4,223
Current Gross: $96,564
10. “The Salesman”
Distributor: Cohen Media Group
Release Date: January 7th
Opening Theater Count: 3
Opening Average: $23,693
Current Gross: $71,078
11. “Worlds Apart”
Distributor: Cinema Libre
Release Date: January 13th
Opening Theater Count: 2
Opening Average: $16,353
Current Gross: $45,483
12. “Reset”
Distributor: FilmRise
Release Date: January 13th
Opening Theater Count: 2
Opening Average: $1,099
Current Gross: $37,698
13. “Saving Banksy”
Distributor: Parade Deck Films
Release Date: January 13th
Opening Theater Count: 5
Opening Average: $1,317
Current Gross: $30,854
14. “Alone in Berlin”
Distributor: IFC
Release Date: January 13th
Opening Theater Count: 3
Opening Average: $4,435
Current Gross: $22,602
15. “Confidential Assignment”
Distributor: CJ Entertainment
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 2
Opening Average: $10,614
Current Gross: $21,228
16. “Vince Giordano: There’s a Future in the Past”
Distributor: First Run
Release Date: January 13th
Opening Theater Count: 1
Opening Average: $6,285
Current Gross: $12,125
17. “Staying Vertical”
Distributor: Strand
Release Date: January 20th
Opening Theater Count: 4
Opening Average: $1,060
Current Gross: $8,333
18. “The Sunshine Makers”
Distributor: FilmRise
Release Date: January 20th
Opening Theater Count: 7
Opening Average: $1,874
Current Gross: $7,674
19. “Sophie and the Rising Sun”
Distributor: Mypheduh Films
Release Date: January 20th
Opening Theater Count: NA
Opening Average: NA
Current Gross: $6,196
20. “Arise From Darkness”
Distributor: Indican
Release Date: January 6th
Opening Theater Count: 1
Opening Average: NA
Current Gross: $5,025