‘Home Alone With Blood’ is a Gory and Chilling Twist to the Family Classic – Watch

It's not a pretty picture.

We’ve previously seen “Elf” and “The Santa Clause” get recut as horror films, but now the beloved family classic “Home Alone” has been given a gruesome twist in “Home Alone With Blood.”

YouTube user BitMassive took three scenes from Chris Columbus’ children’s movie and edited it to include tons of blood and gore. We’ve always known that the film is violent, but with these added special effects, you can’t help feel bad for burglars Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) and all the treacherous things Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) does to them.

READ MORE: ‘Elf’ Recut As a Horror Thriller Is a Terrifying Holiday Treat

The first video features the bad guys trying to go upstairs, just to be hit with a huge metal pole. Blood splats all over the walls and the guys suffer massive injuries. Another clip shows Marv and Harry finally getting their hands on the little troublemaker, only to be smacked on the head by “Old Man” Marley’s (Roberts Blossom) shovel. More blood and gore ensue.

After watching the clips, you’ll wonder how they ever made it out alive.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.