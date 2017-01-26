Honest Titles: CollegeHumor Shares Reimagined Parody Posters for 2017 Oscar-Nominated Films

This is what the movies' titles would look like if they were being honest about themselves.

Continuing their annual tradition, CollegeHumor has released their “Honest Titles” for the 2017 Oscar-nominated films. The full list of nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning, and with that come the satirical reimagined posters of the movies that received this year’s top honors.

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle’s musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, has been an awards seasons darling, earning 14 Oscar noms, including Best Picture, Director, Actor and Actress. The film is known for its tagline “Here’s to the ones who dream,” but CollegeHumor gives the one-sheet a different take, writing “Here’s to the attractive 20-something white people who dream” and giving it the title: “A Very Specific Demographic of La La Land.”

David Mackenzie’s “Hell or High Water,” starring Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Jeff Bridges, gets renamed “No Country For Old Men. Oh Wait. I Guess It’s A Different Movies?” and “Moonlight’s” poster gets changed to “We Hear It’s Great But it Just Looks…SAD.”

Casey Affleck’s “Manchester by the Sea” doesn’t escape the CollegeHumor treatment, which points out Affleck’s past sexual assault allegations, “Oh, He’s Been Accessed of Sexual Assault? Sh*t.” The one-sheet also notes, “Tell me Again Why Ben is the More Famous Brother” and “How is it Possible That He’s Got the Same Genes as the Star of Batman v Superman?”

Also nominated in the Best Picture category – and given new posters – were “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hidden Figures” and “Lion.” To check out the rest of the “Honest Titles,” click here.

The 2017 Oscars will air live from Los Angeles on February 26 on ABC.

