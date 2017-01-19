Horror Anthology ‘The Field Guide to Evil’ Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

The film is being produced by "The ABCs of Death" producers Ant Timpson and Tim League.

The producers of horror films including “The ABCs of Death” and “The Greasy Strangler” have launched an equity crowdfunding campaign for “The Field Guide to Evil,” a new horror anthology inspired by folklore and mythology.

The crowdfunding campaign is being handled by First Democracy VC, a funding portal created through the partnership of Indiegogo and MicroVentures, and allows any individual to invest in the production.

“The Field Guide to Evil” is being produced by “The ABCs of Death” producers Ant Timpson and Tim League, also the founder and CEO of the Alamo Drafthouse. The filmmakers involved in the project hail from Austria (Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, “Goodnight Mommy”), Germany (Katrin Gebbe, “Nothing Bad Can Happen”), Greece (Yannis Veslemes, “Norway”), India (Ashim Ahluwalia, “Miss Lovely”), Poland (Agnieszka Smoczynska, “The Lure”), Turkey (Can Evrenol, “Baskin”), and the United States (Calvin Reeder, The “Rambler”).

“Tim League and I have been thinking about a global folklore anthology for a few years now – we’re both fascinated with the rich history in certain countries and how well-told oral folklore has evolved over centuries and across cultures,” Timpson said in a statement. “We loved the idea of approaching filmmakers whom we felt had the perfect sensibility to bring to life dark folklore from their country of origin. The tales won’t be familiar friendly fare that others have mined over the years. The filmmakers will be going down untraveled paths to explore tales that are atmospheric, disturbing, and provocative.”

