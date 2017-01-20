‘House of Cards’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Reveals Chilling Message On Trump’s Inauguration Day

The Netflix series also unveiled its premiere date.

Hours before Donald Trump would be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for the fifth season of “House of Cards.”

The ominous first look features an upside-down American flag flying in front of the Capitol Building as the Pledge of Allegiance is recited. The tweet contains the quote, “We make the terror,” the words that President Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) declared at the end of Season 4.

“We don’t submit to terror. We make the terror,” Underwood said, as his wife, Claire (Robin Wright), then broke the fourth wall for the first time.

According to US law, an upside-down flag should only be used to signal distress “in instances of extreme danger to life or property.” Whether that was intended for the Trump era Americans will soon be entering is unlikely, though some may feel that way. The Netflix original series has used the upside-down flag since the beginning of the series back in 2013.

The teaser also reveals the premiere date for Season 5: May 30.

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

