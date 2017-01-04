‘Pulp Fiction’: Watch a Food Blogger Show You How to Make the Perfect Big Kahuna Burger

It is a tasty burger, after all.

Anyone who has watched more than one of Quentin Tarantino’s films knows about the Big Kahuna Burger. But, for those who don’t happen to be fans of the filmmaker or simply have not paid enough attention, this is a fictional chain of Hawaiian-themed fast food restaurants that have appeared in at least four of Tarantino’s movies: “Death Proof,” “Four Rooms,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Reservoir Dogs.”

Tarantino also included this fictional burger joint in the script of his 1996’s Robert Rodriguez–directed film “From Dusk Till Dawn”.

It is the delicious-looking burger that Samuel L. Jackson’s character, Jules Winnfield, takes away from a terrified guy named Brett (Frank Whaley) in a scene from 1994’s iconic “Pulp Fiction.” “Hamburgers, the cornerstone of any nutritious breakfast,” says Jackson’s character before asking Brett if he could have a bite. “Hmmm, this is a tasty burger! Vincent, you ever had a Big Kahuna Burger? Want a bite? They’re real tasty”, says Jackson’s character to his partner played by John Travolta.

Well, if you ever wanted to try a Big Kahuna Burger, now you can make it at home. Food blogger and YouTube star Andrew Rea created a double-stacked caramelized-pineapple-and-onion Hawaiian smash-burger inspired by Tarantino’s films.

“The Big Kahuna Burger is one of the countless themes running throughout numerous Tarantino films, almost as prevalent as revenge, lurid violence and racial epithets. After this double-stacked caramelized-pineapple-and-onion Hawaiian smash-burger, you’re gonna need a Red Apple cigarette”, he writes on his YouTube channel.

