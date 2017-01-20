How to Watch Trump’s Inauguration: Live Stream the Event Online

The day many of us are dreading is finally here as Donald Trump is sworn in as President of the United States.

The day some of us have been waiting for and many of us have been dreading is finally here. Friday, January 20 marks the day Donald Trump and Michael Pence are sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States of America at the 58th Presidential Inauguration, and day-long coverage will be available live online via various media outlets and YouTube.

The Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony will take place at Capital Hill in Washington D.C. at approximately 11:00am ET. Trump and Pence will be joined by faith leaders such as the Archbishop of New York and Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, who will offer readings and prayers and give the benediction. Jackie Evancho will be singing the National Anthem. The ceremony will be followed by the Inaugural Parade, beginning at 3pm ET, and the Inaugural Ball, beginning at 7pm ET.

YouTube has partnered with various media outlets who will be live broadcasting the events. Click the links below to head to the official YouTube pages of NBC News, USA Today and more to follow live coverage of the Inauguration. Some of the channels below will even include 360-degree videos in 4K to bring viewers as close to the event as possible.

NBC News

CBS News

Telemundo

C-SPAN

Bloomberg Politics

USA Today

Washington Post

Facebook is also partnering with media outlets such as ABC News, The New York Times and The Washington Post for all-day coverage via Facebook live. CNN has already begun its live stream coverage on Facebook.

