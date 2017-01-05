‘I Am Not Your Negro’ Trailer: James Baldwin Talks Race Relations in America in Raoul Peck’s Documentary

The documentary is narrated by Samuel L. Jackson.

At the time of his death in 1987, writer, poet and social critic James Baldwin had an unfinished manuscript entitled “Remember This House,” a memoir about his personal recollections of the lives and deaths of civil rights leaders Medgar Evans, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Now, filmmaker Raoul Peck has mined the manuscript for his new documentary essay “I Am Not Your Negro” that explores race relations in the United States through Baldwin’s words. Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, the film prominently places Baldwin’s voice front and center as he conveys his thoughts and experiences of living as a marginalized figure in American society. Watch a trailer for the film below.

Since its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September of last year, the film has wracked up numerous awards on the festival circuit. It won the People’s Choice Documentary Award at TIFF, the Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature at the Chicago International Film Festival and was recently awarded the Best Documentary prize by the Los Angeles Critics Association. It also placed third in the Best Documentary category in the IndieWire Critics Poll.

“I Am Not Your Negro” will open in theaters on February 3, courtesy of Magnolia Pictures.

