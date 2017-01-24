‘I Dream In Another Language’ Exclusive Clip: A Man Arrives In A Remote Mexican Village To Record an Ancient Language

Ernesto Contreras' latest film screens tonight, January 24, and all this week at the Sundance Film Festival.

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival is well under way and have already premiered films like Alex Ross Perry’s “Golden Exits,” David Lowery’s “A Ghost Story” and more. The World Dramatic section has already premiered a few of his films, including Ernesto Contreras’ “I Dream In Another Lanuage,” about a linguist desperate to record a dying language. The young Martin (Fernando Álvarez Rebeil) lands in a remote Mexican village with the intention of recording an ancient dying language. He finds the last two speakers of the language — Evaristo (Eligio Meléndez) and Isauro (Manuel Poncelis) — but they refuse to speak to each because of a 50-year grudge. Now Martin and Evaristo’s granddaughter Lluvia (Fátima Molina) must work to convince the men to reconcile. Watch an exclusive clip from the film below.

Contreras previously directed the feature film “Blue Eyelids,” which screened at the Cannes Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, San Sebastián International Film Festival and the Tokyo International Film Festival. He also directed the rock documentary “Seguir siendo: Café Tacvba” and the feature film “The Obscure Spring,” about a childless married couple who’s relationship is thrown into disarray.

“I Dream In Another Language” will screen at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Dramatic section tonight, January 24 at 8:30 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre. It will also screen on Thursday, January 26; Friday, January 27; and Saturday, January 28. For more information about future times and locations, visit the Sundance Film Festival website.

