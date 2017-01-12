‘iBoy’ Trailer: Maisie Williams Toplines Netflix’s Cell Phone Superhero Movie

The new Netflix original film will be available on globally on January 27.

Netflix has released the official trailer for its original film “iBoy,” starring “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams and Bill Milner (“X-Men: First Class,” “Son of Rambow”). Watch the trailer below.

The film follows Tom (Milner), an average 16-year-old whose world is turned on its head after a violent encounter with local thugs who try to attack his best friend and high school crush, Lucy (Williams). During the attack, Tom gets shot and ends up in a coma. He awakens to discover that fragments of his smartphone have embedded in his brain, giving him super powers; now, returning to normal teenage life is impossible. With these new abilities, Tom sets out to seek revenge on the gang who attacked him and his dear friend.

Directed by Adam Randall, the film also stars Miranda Richardson (“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” “The Hours”) as Nan and Rory Kinnear (“The Imitation Game,” “Spectre”) in the role of Ellman.

The film is produced by Gail Mutrux, Nate Bolotin, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh. “iBoy” will be available on Netflix globally starting January 27.

