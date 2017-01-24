Sundance Live: Shooting and Editing ‘Icarus,’ The Crazy Doc Netflix Just Bought for $5 Million — Watch

BRAND CONTENT

IndieWire sits down with the film's editor and cinematographer at the Canon Creative Studio to bring us behind the scenes of the Sundance hit that has everybody talking.

Bryan Fogel’s “Icarus” starts off like a Morgan Spurlock documentary as the director, a competitive amateur cyclist, explores what will happen if he follows Lance Armstrong’s performance enhancing drug (PEDs) regimen. Can he vastly improve his cycling speed, while also passing drug tests, just like Armstrong did?

His guide through this journey is Grigory Rodchenkov, the Russian scientist who runs Russia’s Olympic PED testing lab. What Fogel doesn’t know is that Rodchenkov is the key player in President Putin’s secret efforts to dope Russian athletes and is about to become the center of storm of controversy. What’s most fascinating about Fogel’s film is how, mid-way through its already fascinating plot, it changes gears and becomes a completely different movie as Fogel finds himself in middle of a huge story and his coach/friend finds himself in danger.

We’ll be talking about what this means both from a cinematography and editing standpoint with the film’s DP Jake Swantko and editor Jon Bertain. Considering this story was still unfolding just last month, their collaboration played a large role in the film being ready to premiere this week at the Sundance Film Festival.

“Icarus” is the film everybody is talking about at this year’s fest and, with Netflix having just picked it for $5 million, along with planning a major awards rollout for this year, that conversation is going to continue well past the festival.

