IFC Midnight Buys ‘Psycho’ Documentary ’78/52′ — Sundance 2017

The documentary about Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho" premiered in Sundance's Midnight section.

IFC Midnight has acquired the U.S. rights to the documentary “78/52,” which premiered in the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section, Deadline reports. The doc deconstructs the famous shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” that consisted of 78 setups and 52 cuts.

“78/52” features interviews with Guillermo del Toro, Bret Easton Ellis, Karyn Kusama, Eli Roth, Walter Murch and Peter Bogdanovich. The film was directed Alexandre O. Philippe.

An Exhibit A Pictures production, “78/52″ was produced by Kerry Deignan Roy and co-produced by Oliver Schwehm, Chad Herschberger, Annick Mahnert and Robert Muratore. Felix Gill, Joey Porcelli and Randy Pharo served as executive producers.

“It’s a great honor to be partnering with IFC Films and working closely with them to bring 78/52 to horror and documentary fans across the U.S,” Philippe said in a statement. “Their love of smart genre cinema shines through in everything they do, and 78/52 will undoubtedly flourish with their savvy, forward-thinking support. Our team is very excited about this partnership.”

The deal was negotiated by Arianna Bocco from IFC Films and Kevin Iwashina and Zac Bright of Preferred Content.

“Alexandre Philippe has made a film that captures why all of us have become obsessed not only with Psycho but cinema itself,” IFC co-presidents Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz said in the statement. “We are excited to work with the entire team to get this film out to the world.”