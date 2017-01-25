IFC Midnight Acquires ‘Killing Ground’ — Sundance 2017

The debut from writer-director Damien Power premiered last Friday in Sundance's Midnight section.

IFC Midnight has acquired the North American rights to the thriller “Killing Ground,” which premiered last Friday in the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section, The Wrap reports.

The feature debut for writer-director Damien Power, “Killing Ground” follows a couple in Australia who go camping and find an abandoned SUV and a tent. When night falls and the owners of the SUV don’t return, the couple encounter a distressed toddler wandering alone on the campground.

“Killing Ground” stars Ian Meadows and Harriet Dyer as the couple at the film’s center, and co-stars Aaron Pedersen and Aaron Glenane. The film was produced by Joe Weatherstone & Lisa Shaunessy.

IFC Midnight is the genre arm of IFC Films. The company’s flagship division typically puts out cast-driven English-language indies, while its other brand, Sundance Selects, distributes well-reviewed films, often foreign-language, and documentaries.

