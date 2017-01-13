Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse Release Title Theme to Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Gold’ — Listen

There's gold in them thar music hills.

Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse have released their new song, “Gold,” crafted especially for the Matthew McConaughey-starring film of the same name. The duo co-wrote the track with the film’s director, Stephen Gaghan, and composer Daniel Pemberton.

READ MORE: Reviewers Say Matthew McConaughey Shines in ‘Gold’ But The Script is Soggy

“This beautiful and unpredictable film spoke to me of violence, desire, destiny, lust and the inescapable twists of fate,” Pop perviously said about the new track. “The actors and the story spun a web of excitement that left me spent and breathless, so I tried to perform the vocal with that feeling in mind… I found myself at a new level of communication, standing there in the studio with Steve Gaghan and Danger Mouse, singing ‘Gold’ — a song for our times.”

“Gold” was nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Golden Globes, but lost out to “City of Stars” from “La La Land.”

This is not the first time Pop and Danger Mouse have collaborated on a song, as the duo previously worked together on “Pain” from the album “Dark Night of the Soul.”

READ MORE: ‘Gold’ U.K. Trailer Shows Off New Footage Of Matthew McConaughey Striking It Rich

Inspired by a true story, “Gold” stars McConaughey as Kenny Wells, a potbellied, balding and snaggletoothed man who strikes it rich after he goes in search of gold in the jungles of Indonesia. Edgar Ramirez and Bryce Dallas Howard also appear in the film, which sees a nationwide theatrical release on January 27, 2017. Listen to “Gold” below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.