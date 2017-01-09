‘I’m Dying Up Here’ Trailer: Jim Carrey’s Showtime Series Looks Back on Stand-Up Comedy’s Halcyon Days

The series comes to Showtime in June.

We haven’t seen much of Jim Carrey since “Dumb and Dumber To” came out in 2014, though that’s set to change soon with his supporting role in Ana Lily Amirpour’s “The Bad Batch.” He’ll also make his return to the small screen — albeit behind the camera — with “I’m Dying Up Here,” an upcoming Showtime series he co-executive produces. Watch the trailer below.

The show takes place in the notorious stand-up comedy world of 1970s Los Angeles, and it has the soft focus and blurred edges to prove it. Much of the trailer is confined to a smoky club where a number of aspiring comics are getting their start, all under the tutelage of Melissa Leo’s club owner. “Real laughter, it’s cathartic,” one of those up-and-comers muses. “It’s the current that moves through an audience when some truth is revealed.”

Ronald Cyler II, Ari Graynor, Clark Duke and Michael Angarano co-star in the series, which is based on William Knoedelseder’s book of the same name. “I’m Dying Up Here” premieres on June 4.

