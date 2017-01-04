Andrea Arnold’s ‘American Honey’ Is Essential Indie Filmmaking — IndieWire On Demand

Andrea Arnold's Cannes winner is up for six Independent Film Awards next month. Discover why critics just can't stop raving about it.

One of the big sensations of the Cannes Film Festival, “American Honey” enters the new year with six Independent Spirit Award nominations. Nominees include director Andrea Arnold and actors Sasha Lane, Shia LaBeouf and Riley Keough, while the film is going up against favorites like “Moonlight” in the Best Picture race. It recently swept the British Indie Film Awards last month, winning Best Picture and Best Director. With the coming-of-age odyssey now On Demand, it’s the perfect time to see what all the critical acclaim is about.

The breakout Lane plays Star, a lonely 18-year-old whose lifeless existence is rattled after she joins a traveling magazine sales crew. While journeying across the Midwest, Star falls for top earner Jake (LaBeouf) against the rules of supervisor Krystal (Riley Keough), and soon learns the harsh realities of life on the road. The plot is standard coming-of-age fair, but the exhilarating freedom Arnold brings to each scene is something we rarely see in cinema: Unpredictable, intoxicating and, at times, just exhilarating.

In placing the film at #9 on his list of the year’s best movies, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn raved, “Arnold delivers a shrewd look of alienated youth plundering the midwest with no precise goal aside from keeping their reckless lifestyles afloat. It’s an angry generational statement and a desperate call for help.”

