Rebecca Hall’s Astonishing ‘Christine’ Performance Should’ve Been An Awards Contender — IndieWire On Demand

Rebecca Hall gives the performance of her career in Antonio Campos' "Christine."

Editor’s Note: Click here for more information about the indie films available from Movies on Demand.

Much of the discussion around the Oscar race for Best Actress has centered around Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and Isabelle Huppert. The three women give towering performances in their respective movies and all received nominations this morning. Rebecca Hall, as expected, did not get a nomination for her work in “Christine,” but what’s really the tragedy here is that she wasn’t even in the conversation to begin with. Simply put, Hall’s career-best work was one of the most jaw-dropping turns of 2016.

Hall brings an unnerving edge and a steadfast determination to the role of Christine Chubbuck, the news report who tragically took her own life live on the air in 1974. Along with director Antonio Campos, Hall creates a psychological character study of a woman trying to prove to herself and the people around her of her value as a serious reporter, despite the changing times and the growing appeal of sensationalized news. It’s a performance that is shattering to behold.

READ MORE: Sundance Review: Rebecca Hall Gives the Best Performance of Her Career in ‘Christine’

In his review of the movie, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn praised Hall for the best performance of her career, while also noting that the film is “an expertly crafted noir-like depiction of Chubbuck’s descent into psychological duress.” He further makes the case for why “Christine” is a must-see in the video above.

With Oscar nominations all the rage this week, now is the perfect time to give an underdog, should-have-been-contender like “Christine” a go on VOD.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.