‘I Am Michael’ Is A Provocative Reminder That James Franco Is A Great Actor — IndieWire On Demand

James Franco and Zachary Quinto star in this powerful based-on-a-true-story drama.

Editor’s Note: Click here for more information about the indie films available from Movies on Demand.

It’s been a long time coming for Justin Kelly’s “I Am Michael.” The drama, starring James Franco, Zachary Quinto and Emma Roberts, premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival, where it earned a rave review from IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn but failed to find a distributor for well over a year. Fortunately, Brainstorm Media has finally released the drama in theaters and VOD, and it’s a powerful true story that well worth seeking out.

Franco stars as Michael Glatze, a former gay activist and co-founder of the Young Gay America magazine who eventually denounced homosexuality. Quinto plays Glatze’s former boyfriend, while Roberts stars as a young Christian woman Glatze falls for during his religious reawakening.

READ MORE: Review: James Franco Excels in ‘I Am Michael,’ a Look at ‘Ex-Gay’ Activist Michael Glatze

“There are two ways of seeing ‘I Am Michael,'” Kohn wrote in his review. “It’s either a tragic portrait of former gay rights activist Michael Glatze, who renounced his homosexuality in 2007 and eventually denounced it as a sin, or it’s a stirring look at a conflicted man coping with his crisis of faith. That tantalizing open-ended perspective is key to the movie’s subtle effect.”

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland provides some more reasons for giving “I Am Michael” a try on VOD this week in the video below. For more indies to watch on VOD, watch below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.