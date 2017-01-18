Holocaust Courtroom Drama ‘Denial’ Is Even More Essential in Trump’s America — IndieWire On Demand

Rachel Weisz and Timothy Spall give standout performances in this courtroom drama that is even more essential in Trump's America.

Some movies become even more essential because of the climate in which they are released, and Mick Jackson’s “Denial” is certainly one of them. A very well made and acted courtroom drama about Holocaust deniers shouldn’t have been so relevant in the fall of 2016, and yet Donald Trump’s bombastic rise to President of the United States and subsequent election has turned the film into essential viewing. Fortunately it’s now on VOD, and it absolutely demands your attention.

“Denial” is an adaptation of Deborah E. Lipstadt’s book “History on Trial: My Day in Court with a Holocaust Denier.” Weisz stars as the author herself, who was accused of libel by David Irving (Timothy Spall) for calling out his views on the Holocaust. What followed was a legal battle in the English court system, where the burden of proof was on Lipstadt rather than Irving.

In his review out of the Toronto Interantional Film Festival, David Erhlich raved, “There are any number of movies about the power of storytelling, but the decidedly unromantic ‘Denial’ is one of the rare few that approaches the subject as a cautionary tale…the film is immediately attuned to the dark power of narrativizing hatred.”

