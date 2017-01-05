Matt Johnson’s Crazy Brilliant ‘Operation Avalanche’ Will Restore Your Faith in Found Footage Movies — IndieWire On Demand

Just when you vowed never to watch another found footage movie, here comes this amazing comedic conspiracy thriller.

Mention the word “found footage” these days and you’re probably not going to inspire much excitement out of movie audiences. The horror genre has exhausted the narrative conceit with thankless “Paranormal Activity” sequels and beyond, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t life left in the style. Quite the contrary as Matt Johnson’s insanely brilliant “Operation Avalanche” proves. One of the year’s most overlooked titles is now on VOD, and you’ve got to see it to believe it.

“Operation Avalanche” combines the found footage and conspiracy thriller genres to tell the story of two CIA agents who infiltrate NASA and get caught up in the mission to fake the Moon landing. The documentary style and constantly twisting narrative end up playing some serious mind games, turning the film into a brilliant dissection of the space between fact and fiction. Oh, and there’s also a ton of great comedy thrown in for equal measure.

The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, where IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote that it proved “Johnson’s ability to craft surprisingly engaging material out of an overused device.” Make sure to check out “Operation Avalanche” on VOD this week. It’ll restore your faith in found footage films.

