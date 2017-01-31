IndieWire Sundance Panels Welcome the Stars of ‘Golden Exits,’ ‘Ingrid Goes West,’ ‘Mudbound,’ and More — Watch Videos

Watch all five interviews from IndieWire's Sundance Film Festival panels at the Chase Sapphire Lounge.

IndieWire and Chase Sapphire teamed up at the Sundance Film Festival for the third year in a row to interview the filmmakers and stars of some of the the fest’s hottest titles. The panels took place at the Chase Sapphire Lounge on Main Street, and feature Sundance entries “Golden Exits,” “Ingrid Goes West,” “Marjorie Prime,” “Mudbound” and “The Little Hours.”

Check out all five panel videos below.

“Golden Exits”

Writer-director Alex Ross Perry and actress Emily Browning kick off the conversation by discussing Browning’s opening scene rendition of “Back in the New York Groove” by KISS.

“Ingrid Goes West”

Filmmaker Matt Spicer and the cast explain how their personal experiences with Instagram informed the process of making the movie.

“Marjorie Prime”

Director Michael Almereyda discusses the science-fiction drama (without spoiling the central concept of the movie).

“Mudbound”

Filmmaker Dee Rees talks about transitioning from the small personal story of her 2011 debut “Pariah” to the sprawling canvas of “Mudbound.”

“The Little Hours”

Writer-director Jaff Baena shares how much improvisation went into the making of his nuns-gone-wild comedy.