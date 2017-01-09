Isabelle Huppert Wins the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama

The "Elle" star edged out Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga and Jessica Chastain to win the award.

Isabelle Huppert was a surprise winner tonight as she took home the award for Best Actress in a Drama at the 74th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The award was presented by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The famed French actress has received rave reviews for her portrayal of a successful businesswoman who has been raped in “Elle.” While starring in over 120 films and being recognized as one of the world’s greatest actresses, Huppert has never been nominated for a Golden Globe prior to this year.

READ MORE: Golden Globes 2017 Winners List — Every Film and TV Award Here

The actress was breathless in accepting the award, admitting her heart was pounding like mad. Huppert thanked the director of “Elle,” Paul Verhoeven, who has been criticized by some for the portrayal of rape in the film.

“Thank you Paul, thank you for being who you are,” said Huppert. “Thank you for letting me be what I am.”

Huppert, like other winner’s tonight, touched upon politics and Donald Trump (though never saying the President Elect’s name) at the end of her speech.

“Thank you to people for the people from all over the world here in this room,” said Huppert. “From China, to the Arabic world, from America and Europe, don’t expect cinema to set up walls and borders.”

READ MORE: ‘Elle’: Why Paul Verhoeven’s Rape Revenge Drama is Essential Viewing, Even for the Squeamish

Also nominated for Best Actress in a Drama were Natalie Portman (“Jackie”), Amy Adams (“Arrival”), Ruth Negga (“Loving”) and Jessica Chastain (“Miss Sloane”). Although Portman’s portrayal of first lady Jackie Kennedy had been the favorite to take home the award tonight, the category is particularly competitive this year. It will become an even deeper field for the Academy Awards, as Annette Bening (“20th Century”) and Emma Stone (“La La Land”) — who tonight were competing in the separate category of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical — will also be competing for a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

READ MORE: 2017 Oscar Predictions For Best Actress

The 74th Annual Golden Globes were presented Sunday, January 8, during a live ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. The awards were voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of international journalists who determine the nominees and winners.

Check out the full list of Globe this year’s winners by clicking here.