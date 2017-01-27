‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 12 Preview: The Gang Channels ‘Making a Murderer’ — Watch

Next week's episode gets on the true-crime bandwagon.

12 seasons in, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is still going strong. The irreverent comedy, which first aired on FX before migrating to the newer FXX, remains surprisingly consistent. As indicated by the title, next week’s episode, “Making Dennis Reynolds a Murderer,” finds the Gang in true-crime mode as they endeavor to discover who might be responsible for the death of Dennis’ ex-wife. Watch below.

Dennis is, of course, the primary suspect, and the episode finds the increasingly sociopathic character on the defensive. “Did I kill Maureen? No,” he insists. “Am I glad she’s dead? Sure.” Maureen is one of the show’s stranger characters, which is saying a lot: Over the course of several seasons, she’d undergone several surgeries to make herself more cat-like before her untimely death.

“Making Dennis Reynolds a Murderer,” the fifth episode of season 12, airs next Wednesday on FXX. “It’s Always Sunny” has already been renewed for two more seasons.

