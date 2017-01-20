‘It’s Not Yet Dark’ Exclusive Trailer: Colin Farrell-Narrated Documentary Explores The Story of an Irish Filmmaker With MNS

The film will make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 21.

The new documentary “It’s Not Yet Dark” follows the story of Simon Fitzmaurice, a young Irish filmmaker who went on to direct an award-winning feature film despite a diagnosis of Motor Neuron Disease (MNS). Narrated by Colin Farrell and featuring music from James Vincent McMorrow, the film follows Simon from the 2008 Sundance Film Festival where he premiered his short film “The Sound of People” to his diagnosis and fight against the disease. He wrote a feature film script entitled “My Name is Emily” despite being completely paralyzed and only using eye gaze computer software. Five years later, he wrote a memoir and directed “My Name is Emily,” which will be released in the United States this February. Watch an exclusive trailer for the film below.

“I’m so excited for Simon and Ruth, who have shared their lives and hearts with us all in the making of this documentary, to have their world premiere in Sundance,” says actor Colin Farrell. “Simon is nothing if not a true independent spirit and his thoughts and feelings as beautifully documented in this film deserve the biggest stage, the brightest lights. It was such an honor to lend voice to Simon’s observational poetry and self-servingly being a part of his life as a friend and fellow collaborator has enriched mine no end. Congratulations to the filmmakers and all involved in this huge and deserved achievement.”

“It’s Not Yet Dark” will premiere in the World Documentary section of the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 21 at 3 p.m. at Yarrow Hotel Theatre. The film also screens Sunday, January 22; Tuesday, January 24; Thursday, January 26; and Friday, January 27. For more information, visit the official Sundance website.

