‘It’s Only the End of the World’ UK Trailer: Marion Cotillard Leads Xavier Dolan’s Grand Prix-Winning Family Drama

Xavier Dolan’s latest family drama “It’s Only the End of the World” made its world premiere at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered polarizing reviews and won the coveted Grand Prix award. It spent all last year on the festival circuit, screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, the London Film Festival, AFI Fest and more. It also recently made the Oscar shortlist for Best Foreign Language Film despite not currently having U.S. distribution. Though it’s already been released in France, it will finally hit UK theaters next month. Watch the UK trailer for the film below.

Dolan’s sixth feature film follows Louis (Gaspard Ulliel), a terminally ill writer who returns home after 12 years to announce his impending death to his family. It co-stars Nathalie Baye (“Day for Night”), Vincent Cassel (“Black Swan”), Marion Cotillard (“Two Days, One Night”) and Léa Seydoux (“Blue Is the Warmest Colour”).

Dolan’s previous films have also been favorites at Cannes. His last film “Mommy,” about a mother’s relationship with her emotionally unstable teenage son, won the Jury Prize in 2014. “Laurence Anyways” won the Queer Palm in 2012, “Heartbeats” won the Regards Jeunes Prize in 2010 and his first film “I Killed My Mother” won three awards in 2009, including the SACD Prize.

“It’s Only the End of the World” will be released in UK theaters and on the VOD service Curzon Home Cinema on February 24.

