Jack Nicholson ‘Basically Retired,’ According to Good Friend Peter Fonda

Jack Nicholson will turn 80 this spring, and though the last movie he did came out in 2010, he has never officially retired. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t retired, according to Peter Fonda, with whom Nicholson has been close since the two made “Easy Rider.”

“I think he is ­basically retired,” Fonda told Page Six at this month’s BAFTA Awards Season Tea Party, held annually in Los Angeles. “I don’t want to speak for him, but he has done a lot of work and he has done very well as a person financially.”

Four years ago, rumors circulated that the actor was slowing down due to memory loss, but those claims were swiftly denied by his representatives. “Sometimes ­people have a reason that you don’t know, and it’s not for me to ask,” said Fonda. “I don’t call him up and say, ‘Johnny,’ I call him Johnny Hop, ‘What are you doing?’ I would say, ‘How are you, how do you feel?’”

The last three films on Nicholson’s IMDB page are James L. Brooks’ forgettable “How Do You Know,” the doubly infamous Casey Affleck/Joaquin Phoenix vanity project “I’m Still Here” (recently in the news when allegations of sexual harassment against Affleck resurfaced), and Rob Reiner’s “The Bucket List,” with Morgan Freeman.

Nicholson is the most Oscar-nominated actor in history, winning three for “As Good As It Gets,” “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest,” and “Terms Of ­Endearment.” Fonda speculated that a singularly fantastic role or project might entice Nicholson out of hibernation, to cap off his hat with one more feather.

