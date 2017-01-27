Jake Gyllenhaal Laments Ryan Reynolds’ Oscar Snub, Praises ‘Brilliant’ Performance in ‘Deadpool’

Gyllenhaal called his "Life" co-star's work "extraordinary." Let the bromance begin.

Bring on the bromance memes.

Jake Gyllenhaal used his time after a “Nocturnal Animals” screening to sing the praises of one Ryan Reynolds, star and producer of the smash hit superhero comedy “Deadpool,” and also its biggest fan. Gyllenhaal was not nominated for his performance in Tom Ford’s film, but he was more concerned with Reynolds’ snub.

“We talk about brilliant performances all the time,” said Gyllenhaal. “You know, the actors who tear themselves apart for their roles, which I’m a believer in. But then I look at Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and I say, ‘No one can do that but him.’ That is truly, purely him. As an artist he struggled for several years to figure that out and it’s all there on the screen. And it’s brilliant.”

Gyllenhaal suspected the oversight had more to do with the Academy’s lack of love for superhero movies than for Reynolds. “Sure it’s a comic book movie and it’s made a lot of money — but that doesn’t subtract from Ryan’s extraordinary work. Because it’s him. I mean, let’s ask ourselves: What else do we want from people who create? Something that is truly them.”

It all sounds very genuine, but Gyllenhaal does have skin in this particular game. This year, the bromance hits the big screen when Reynolds and Gyllenhaal star alongside each other in “Life,” a space thriller along the lines of “Alien” from the writers of “Deadpool.”

