James Cameron Defends ‘Titanic’ Ending, Says The ‘MythBusters’ Guys Are ‘Full of S**t’

This year, James Cameron’s critical and commercial smash hit “Titanic,” about two people from different social classes who fall in love aboard the doomed vessel, turns 20 years old this year. For many that means revisiting the film after so many years, but for others it means revisiting the question of whether Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have climbed up next to Rose (Kate Winslet) onto a wooden board and therefore survived by the end of the film. The “MythBusters” hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman tackled this question once before and claimed that Jack could have survived, but Cameron has repeatedly said that the board is not buoyant enough to hold two people. However, it was brought up once again in a new interview with The Daily Beast and Cameron staunchly defended the film’s ending and said that, though the “MythBusters” guys are “full of shit.”

“Look, it’s very, very simple,” says Cameron, “you read page 147 of the script and it says, ‘Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive.’ It’s that simple. You can do all the post-analysis you want. So you’re talking about the ‘MythBusters’ episode, right? Where they sort of pop the myth? OK, so let’s really play that out: you’re Jack, you’re in water that’s 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia. ‘MythBusters’ asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way that it won’t just wash out two minutes later — which means you’re underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that’s going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead. So that wouldn’t work. His best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died. They’re fun guys and I loved doing that show with them, but they’re full of shit.”

“Titanic” is available to rent and purchase on all digital outlets.

