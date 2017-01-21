James Cameron Is Finally Ready to Revisit the ‘Terminator’ Franchise

The filmmaker is in early talks to have “Deadpool” helmer Tim Miller direct a new "Terminator" movie.

James Cameron hasn’t been involved in a “Terminator” movie since he directed 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” but that could all be changing after the filmmaker regains the rights in 2019.

According to Deadline, Cameron is crafting a new “Terminator” project and is in early talks to have “Deadpool” helmer Tim Miller direct a reboot and “conclusion of one of cinema’s great science fiction tales.” David Ellison, whose company co-financed “Terminator Genisys” and is the current rights holder, will also be involved by bankrolling the effort.

It is unknown if Cameron will reboot the whole franchise or pick up where he left off. Though, he will team up with “top-flight science fiction authors to find the movie creatively.”

READ MORE: James Cameron Pushing for 3D Advances and Higher Frame Rates for ‘Avatar’ Sequels

Written and directed by Cameron, “Terminator” was released in 1984 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the cyborg assassin sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor. The film was a success, launching both of their film careers. Cameron then went on to write, direct and produce the hit sequel “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” After unsuccessfully trying to buy back the rights he had sold, he departed the franchise and wasn’t involved in the following three films or “The Sarah Connor Chronicles” TV series.

Cameron’s return to the franchise could be just what the slowly-dying series needs. “Genisys” was not well-received by critics and, aside from grossing over $440 million worldwide, didn’t do too well in the US. Though, it will be quite some time before a new “Terminator” film comes our way, as Cameron is scheduled to direct four “Avatar” movies, with the first scheduled to be released in 2018.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.