‘James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction’ to Examine Legendary Sci-Fi Films for AMC

The filmmaker will explore the genre in six hourlong episodes.

James Cameron seems pretty content exploring the Mariana Trench and making “Avatar” sequels for the foreseeable future, but it looks like that isn’t all he’s up to. AMC announced during the Television Critics Association (TCA) Press Tour today that it has greenlit the new documentary series “James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction” from the “Terminator,” “Aliens” and “Titanic” director.

Each of the hourlong episodes will find Cameron discussing a “Big Question” explored by sci-fi books, films, television shows and video games throughout the ages. “When I was a kid, I basically read any book with a spaceship on the cover and I saw ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ many, many times,” says the king of the world in a statement. “The movie inspired me to become a filmmaker. I liked the special effects, but I really loved the ideas and the questions behind them: How will the world end? Will technology destroy us? What does it mean to be human?” Also: Will the star of “Terminator” go on to be Governor of California?

“These are subjects sci-fi has never been afraid to tackle. With this series, we are going back to the origins of sci-fi, following the DNA of these ideas back to the source,” continues Cameron. “Without Jules Verne and H.G. Wells there wouldn’t have been Ray Bradbury or Robert A. Heinlein, and without them, there wouldn’t be Lucas, Spielberg, Ridley Scott or me. As a filmmaker who specializes in science fiction, I’m interested in exploring the struggles and the triumphs that brought these incredible stories to life and seeing how art imitates life, as well as how science fiction imitates and sometimes informs science.”

“James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction,” whose title may change, will consist of six hourlong episodes and premiere on AMC in 2018. “Avatar 2” is also due next year — December, to be more specific.

