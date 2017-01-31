James Corden’s Simple Message About Trump’s Muslim Travel Ban — Watch

The late night host did his small part to take a stand.

Viewers seeing James Corden sitting in a car listening to music might expect a new carpool karaoke, the late night host’s wildly popular online segment, but this video is of a far more serious nature.

In a shaky, handheld video, likely shot on his personal phone, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” host filmed himself boarding a flight through LAX. It shows Corden asleep in the car, taking off his shoes, ordering a “yes, please grilled cheese,” and exchanging pleasantries with airport staff. In under two minutes, he is safely aboard his flight.

At one point, Corden walks past peaceful protestors outside the international departures gate. One sign clearly says: “Let my people go,” referencing the famous American Negro Spiritual, “Go Down Moses.”

Text scrolling after Corden boards the plane reads: “Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all of our shows this week have been pre-taped. Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones.” The purpose of this seemingly innocuous video comes into focus; in one simple plane ride, Corden calls attention to the injustice of Donald Trump’s 90-day travel ban for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Watch the powerful video below.

