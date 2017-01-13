James Franco to Star In and Executive Produce ‘High School Lover,’ His Second Lifetime Movie

The network also announced the premiere date for Viola Davis' movie "Custody" and an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

Back in June, James Franco starred in the remake of the 1996 slasher “Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?” for Lifetime. The film was something that traditional Lifetime movie audiences weren’t used to seeing, but it seemed to have worked out well for Franco and the network.

Now, the ever busy filmmaker is set to star in and executive produce his second Lifetime film, “High School Lover.” Not much is known about the TV movie, only that it will debut February 4. The first image, which you can see above, was also released.

Additionally, Lifetime also announced a handful of other projects that they will be debuting and producing this year.

Currently in pre-production is “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland,” a movie from Suzanne de Passe which follows the iconic singer’s final years. It will star Navi, the number one Jackson tribute artist, as the King of Pop and Chad L. Coleman as one of his trusted bodyguards Bill Whitefield. The film is based on the book, “Remember The Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days.” No release date was announced.

Lifetime has also announced that they will be debuting Viola Davis’ drama “Custody” on March 4, and that Caroline Dhavernas’ euthanasia dramedy “Mary Kills People” will premiere April 23. The scripted series centers around a single-mother heroine working as an ER doctor by day and moonlighting as a euthanasiast. Jay Ryan, Richard Short, Lyriq Bent, Greg Bryk and Charlotte Sullivan co-star.

As for unscripted series, from executive producers Queen Latifah and Jermaine Dupri comes “The Pop Game.” The show will follow esteemed producer Timbaland as he works with five aspiring artists to help them become the next big star on the music charts. Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen will also be hosting a new relationship comedy gameshow called “My Partner Knows Best.”

