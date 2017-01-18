Jason Statham and Gal Gadot Fight Bad Guys In Early Super Bowl Ad For Wix.com — Watch

This is the first of eight to ten short films in Wix's Super Bowl campaign leading up to the 30-second spot that will air during the game.

In just three weeks, Super Bowl LI will air on Fox to a captivated national audience. Though the main draw of the Super Bowl is the actual game, featuring the best teams from the NFC and AFC duking it out for supremacy, but there’s also another draw for those less interested in football: the commercials. Every year, companies spend millions of dollars to air high-profile spots and this year is no exception.

This year, Wix.com has released a first look at its Super Bowl campaign. Directed by Louis Leterrier (“Transporter”), the commercial features Jason Statham (“Crank”) and Gal Gadot (“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”) as they fight a group of bad guys in a restaurant while an unsuspecting chef creates his own website with Wix. Since he has headphones on, he’s unable to realize what’s happening around him. Watch the commercial below.

According to Ad Age, the Wix Super Bowl campaign will feature eight to ten short films followed by the actual 30-second spot that will air during the fourth quarter of the game.

“Fans around the world will surely recognize some famous faces, but the hero of the story is really our customer,” Omer Shai, CMO of Wix.com, said in statement. “The Super Bowl is an amazing platform to showcase our talents, but this campaign is about much more than the commercial. It is an ongoing narrative about Wix and our customers, and our message about always enabling our users in a world that is often disruptive so that they can be heroes.”

The Super Bowl will air on Sunday, February 5 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET only on Fox.

