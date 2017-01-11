Jeff Goldblum Activity Book Pays Homage to the Beloved Actor – Look at Some Amazing Images

The book features mazes, games and puzzles drawn by different illustrators.

Jeff Goldblum fans are in for a treat with this new activity book, “Do I Hate Being Right All the Time,” by publisher Belly Kids. Paying homage to the beloved actor, the 32 page book features fun games, puzzles and activities that feature the charming Goldblum in various situations.

“First crush, only love, most charming man on screen. To say Jeff Goldblum is the one great thing in this world would be a mass understatement,” reads the book’s description on the website.

Each Goldblum-inspired activity is illustrated by a different artist. The book includes a “Draw Your Jeff Emoji” page by Dan Woodger, a “Where’s Jeff” activity by Bridie Cheeseman, a “The Fly Cut Out” by Conner Perry and many more.

Belly Kids’ website also includes a “We Can Cherish – David Attenborough Quote Book” and a Bill Murray coloring book, “Thrill Murray.”

Goldblum has been acting since the late ‘70s, starring in film such as David Cronenberg’s “The Fly” (1986), the neo-noir crime thriller “Deep Cover,” for which he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male, “Jurassic Park” and “Independence Day,” among many others.

He was last seen reprising his role of David Levinson in “Independence Day: Resurgence” and will next star in “Thor: Ragnarok,” out November 3, and Wes Anderson’s animated film “Isle of Dogs.”

“Do I Hate Being Right All the Time” only costs 7 euros ($7.39). Click here for more info, and check out some of the featured artwork below.

