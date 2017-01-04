Jemima Kirke Reveals She Once Tried to Quit ‘Girls’

She almost left before the beginning of season two.

“Girls” has become one of the most popular shows in recent times. However, one of its stars has revealed that she once tried to quit the hit HBO series.

During a recent roundtable interview with Glamour, actress Jemima Kirke and the show’s creator and star Lena Dunham talked about how Kirke had told Dunham she wanted to quit the show just a few days before starting to shoot season two.

“I remember being in a cab. And Jemima called me,” Dunham recalled. “She was like, ‘I have to tell you something. It’s not a big deal. I don’t want you to freak out. I want to quit the show.'”

Kirke explained that at the time she was not sure about what she wanted. “My sense of who I was and what I wanted was really thin,” she said. “I really wasn’t sure what the fuck I was doing.”

Although they have been friends for years, in the past, Kirke and Dunham have been very open about the hurdles of working together on set. During an episode of Dunham’s podcast “Women of the Hour” last year, as the show went into its second season, Kirke revealed she was not sure whether she wanted to be an actress and said that she was not comfortable with the way Dunham was drafting her character, Jessa Johansson.

“You created this character for me and I feel like at times maybe I felt like I was being turned into a caricature, because I know you write from life a lot,” Kirke told Dunham during the podcast. “Sometimes I felt like, ‘Is this who she thinks I am?'”

But, fortunately, Kirke decided to stay in the show.

The one departure that did happen and was addressed during this roundtable was that of Christopher Abbott, who left after season two. Actress Allison Williams, who played his girlfriend, Marnie, described it as “one very abrupt departure”. However, it’s all in the past, and, according to Dunham, they continue to be friends — and Abbot returned to the show last season for one episode.

