Jenna Bush Hager Apologizes for ‘Hidden Fences’ Globes Gaffe On ‘Today’

Twitter went nuclear on Bush Hager for confusing the two African American films.

51 mins ago

Jenna Bush Hager

NBC/Today Show

Jenna Bush Hager delivered an emotional apology on “Today” Monday for mistakenly referring to “Hidden Figures” as “Hidden Fences” in a Golden Globes red carpet interview with nominee Pharrell Williams.

The NBC News correspondent combined “Fences,” which is directed by Denzel Washington and stars Viola Davis, with “Hidden Figures,” which stars Octavia Butler, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monae.

“It was a mistake, because ya’ll know I’m not perfect,” said a shaky-voiced Bush Hager, as her “Today Show” co-anchor Al Roker reached over and took her hand in support. “I am authentic, but a human. And what I didn’t want to do is make anyone lesser than who they are. I apologize to both the cast, to Pharrell, but it was a mistake and I hope we can move on.”

Both Roker and Natalie Morales jumped to Bush-Hager’s defense on the NBC Morning show, commiserating over the “mosh-pit” like atmosphere of a major Hollywood red carpet and the pressure of live television.


“Look – I forgot ‘Braveheart’ when I was interviewing Mel Gibson,” said Roker. “Honest mistakes happen in live television and this culture of Twitter and waiting to pounce and get on people, it’s got to stop.”

Michael Keaton made the same mistake when presenting the nominees for best supporting actress, causing #HiddenFences to trend on Twitter. “The #HiddenFences incident is more than an innocent mistake,” wrote one user. “It’s a lack of research or care for black cinema.”

The comedian Baratunde Thurston (“The Daily Show”) added some levity to the controversy:

This Article is related to: Television


