Joel and Ethan Coen Tackle TV with Western Anthology ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

They'll write and direct the project, which will be developed and produced through Annapurna TV, and be released in a hybrid TV/theatrical manner.

The Coen brothers are taking another stab at the TV biz.

Joel and Ethan Coen are developing the limited series “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” through Annapurna’s new TV division. The Coens wrote the script and will direct the project, which Annapurna describes as a “Western anthology.”

The Coens were given executive producer credit on FX’s “Fargo,” but were not actually involved in the development or production of that series (which was loosely inspired by their iconic film).

READ MORE: The Coen Brothers to Pen Illegal Drug Market Thriller ‘Dark Web’

“Buster Scruggs” reps the latest attempt by the Coen brothers to move into TV, a trend that has increased in recent years among auteur filmmakers. In 2011, the Coens developed the hour-long single-camera comedy “HarveKarbo” for Fox. The project, which they co-created with Phil Johnston, was developed through Imagine TV but ultimately didn’t move forward.

In a press release, Annapurna said is mulling “an innovative television and theatrical integrated approach” for the distribution of “Buster Scruggs.” Besides the Coens, Annapurna chief Megan Ellison and new Annapurna TV head Sue Naegle will executive produce. The Coens are producing through their Mike Zoss Productions.

READ MORE: Coen Brothers Join TV Migration with Detective Comedy

“We are very excited to be working with Megan and Sue on this project,” Joel and Ethan Coen said in a statement. Variety first reported the news.

Annapurna is also developing an adaptation of Maria Semple’s novel “Today Will Be Different,” starring Julia Roberts.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.