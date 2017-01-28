John Hurt Remembered by Mel Brooks, Guillermo del Toro, Edgar Wright and More

Beloved British actor Sir John Hurt passed away at the age of 77 after battling pancreatic cancer. The two-time Oscar nominee had over 200 acting credits to his name, including “Alien,” “V for Vendetta,” “The Elephant Man,” the “Harry Potter” franchise, and most recently Pablo Larraín’s “Jackie.”
Following the announcement of his death on Friday, his Hollywood peers and friends paid tribute to him on social media, sending their condolences and remembering the great times they’ve had together, as well as his incredible filmography.
READ MORE: John Hurt, ‘Alien’ and ‘The Elephant Man’ Star, Dies At 77
Mel Brooks, who worked with Hurt on “The Elephant Man” and “Spaceballs,” tweeted that he was “a truly magnificent talent” and that “he will sorely be missed.”
Guillermo del Toro, who worked with Hurt on both “Hellboy” films, wrote that he was “loyal, loving and incredibly intelligent and kind.”
Below, additional tweets and messages from J.K. Rowling, Chris Evans, Edgar Wright and many more.
Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.