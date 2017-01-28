John Hurt Remembered by Mel Brooks, Guillermo del Toro, Edgar Wright and More

The British actor passed away at the age of 77.

Beloved British actor Sir John Hurt passed away at the age of 77 after battling pancreatic cancer. The two-time Oscar nominee had over 200 acting credits to his name, including “Alien,” “V for Vendetta,” “The Elephant Man,” the “Harry Potter” franchise, and most recently Pablo Larraín’s “Jackie.”

Following the announcement of his death on Friday, his Hollywood peers and friends paid tribute to him on social media, sending their condolences and remembering the great times they’ve had together, as well as his incredible filmography.

READ MORE: John Hurt, ‘Alien’ and ‘The Elephant Man’ Star, Dies At 77

Mel Brooks, who worked with Hurt on “The Elephant Man” and “Spaceballs,” tweeted that he was “a truly magnificent talent” and that “he will sorely be missed.”

It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing. He was a truly magnificent talent. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

Guillermo del Toro, who worked with Hurt on both “Hellboy” films, wrote that he was “loyal, loving and incredibly intelligent and kind.”

John Hurt was nothing if not movingly human. Loyal, loving and incredibly intelligent and kind. He was family. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 28, 2017

Below, additional tweets and messages from J.K. Rowling, Chris Evans, Edgar Wright and many more.

John Hurt. Too many iconic performances to name. From Timothy Evans to John Merrick, from Midnight Express to Alien, he was inspirational. pic.twitter.com/qOQuj35Xlf — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 28, 2017

John Hurt was one of the most powerful, giving, and effortlessly real actors I've ever worked with. Remarkable human being. U will be missed — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 28, 2017

My deepest sympathies to John Hurt's family, friends and fans. He was a dear friend. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 28, 2017

Very sad to hear of John Hurt's passing. It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2017

So sorry to hear of Sir John Hurt's passing. A gloriously talented actor, one of the best, of this or any era. Rest in peace, sir. — Alfred Molina (@OfficialMolina) January 28, 2017

Oh no. RIP John Hurt. He made everything he was in better. I was looking forward to seeing many more performances. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

RIP my friend. Legend John Hurt.

For months, we spent very long days and nights together in… https://t.co/4XpRO3VKeM — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 28, 2017

Such sad news to start the day with. Sir John Hurt, r.i.p. An honest, inspirational figure. A man who always stated true to the 'art'. #hero — Sam Claflin (@samclaflin) January 28, 2017

RIP John Hurt. Always great pic.twitter.com/rbPssFNVsy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 28, 2017

Sad re John Hurt. I was in a film with him and he was so mesmerising I kept forgetting to act and just watched him. A genius & a lovely man. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 28, 2017

The crumpled grandeur of John Hurt was always a joy to behold. That voice, those eyes – an almost painful sensitivity. So many wonders. RIP. — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) January 28, 2017

RIP #JohnHurt One of the most extraordinary actors I have ever had the pleasure to know. pic.twitter.com/FCFEVJT6BF — Liev Schreiber (@LievSchreiber) January 28, 2017

God speed to John Hurt, a legendary actor and good human being. — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 28, 2017

John Hurt. Midnight Express. Nothing better. Ever. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 28, 2017

Rest in Peace to the actor genius #JohnHurt. Most folks know him from ALIEN but I loved him as Sir Richard Rich from A Man for All Seasons. pic.twitter.com/DvOoftaijH — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 28, 2017

Dance until your feet hurt. laugh until your face hurts. Act until your John Hurt. #RIPJohnHurt — Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) January 28, 2017

Oh no. What terrible news. We've lost #JohnHurt as great on the stage, small screen and big. A great man & great friend of Norfolk & #NCFC — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 28, 2017

A beautiful actor, never type cast, always complex. "We're all just passing time, and occupy our chair very briefly." – RIP John Hurt. — Samuel Barnett (@mrSamuelBarnett) January 28, 2017

RIP John Hurt. With love from all the Mackie clan. ❤️ — Pearl Mackie (@Pearlie_mack) January 28, 2017

A moment to remember the talented John Hurt. pic.twitter.com/nd7ulGPidB — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) January 28, 2017

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.