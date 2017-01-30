John Lithgow Wins SAG Award For Male Actor In Drama Series

"The Crown" star has won his first SAG Award in nine years, for his portrayal of Winston Churchill.

John Lithgow has been crowned Screen Actors Guild royalty.

“The Crown” star has won his first SAG Award in nine years, for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the Netflix drama.

In winning the male TV drama actor category, Lithgow broke Kevin Spacey’s two-year streak. The “House of Cards” actor had won the category in 2015 and 2016. Also up for the award were Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”) and Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”).

Lithgow previously won the SAG Award in 1997 and 1998 for his NBC sitcom “3rd Rock for the Sun,” in the male actor in a comedy category. He was also nominated in 2001 in the TV movie/miniseries category for “Don Quixote” and as part of the drama ensemble on “Dexter” in 2010.

Lithgow has also won five Emmy Awards, including three for “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and one each for “Dexter” and “Amazing Stories.”

The SAG Awards took place Sunday night, Jan. 30, at the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles. TNT and TBS aired the telecast live.

