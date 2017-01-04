John Malkovich Embraces His Passion As a Fashion Designer in Lush Short Film — Watch

The film was made in collaboration with website builder Squarespace in honor of Malkovich's new fashion line.

In Spike Jonze’s debut feature “Being John Malkovich,” John Cusack’s character Craig Schwartz enters the mind and body of actor John Malkovich and begins controlling him from the inside, eventually forcing him to publicly switch careers from acting to puppeteering. The central joke in the film is that no one in Hollywood bats an eye when Malkovich suggests such a radical career change.

While becoming a fashion designer isn’t exactly as radical a shift in professions, Malkovich and the website builder Squarespace have released a three-minute short film entitled “John’s Journey” that details his decision to start his own fashion line and the struggles he faces to be taken seriously. “I don’t really care how they take me,” he says to a friend of his in the film. “They can take me as I am or not at all.”

He adds, “I’m always a figure in someone else’s dream. I’d really rather sometimes make my own figures and make my own dreams.” Watch the film below.

This isn’t Malkovich’s first foray into fashion design. He launched his own line in the early 2000s followed by the brand Technobohemian in 2011. But his latest line of clothing will be available on his own website, designed by Squarespace.

“We’re a country of specialists,” he tells Vanity Fair. “But I don’t know that Tom Ford found the cinema any more welcoming, or that Julian Schnabel did [when he entered film]. They did excellent work, so eventually that shuts people up.”

“If I direct a play,” he continues, “I don’t want to direct somebody else’s production. I may love their production, but I have to direct my own. That’s all we have, is our view of the world and our style, in that style is the only constant in life.”

See the collection for yourself at John Malkovich’s official website.

