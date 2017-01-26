Being John Malkovich Is Pretty Frustrating in This Super Bowl Ad — Watch

Malkovich Malkovich Malkovich.

If you don’t care about football but are looking forward to the Super Bowl anyway, there’s probably one reason for that: the commercials. The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons don’t face off in Houston until next weekend, but in the meantime you can watch John Malkovich in a Squarespace ad that’ll air during the big game.

“How is it that JohnMalkovich.com is taken?” he wonders as it opens. A younger woman points out that this is a problem, as the clothing collection they’re working on is literally named after him, but he seems more frustrated by the mere fact of it than anything else: “I really am him,” Malkovich says with growing anger in his voice. “There is a film about me being me.” (“Isn’t it a movie about other people inside you?” she wonders. “Being John Malkovich” is still inspiring debate 18 years later!) To his horror, Malkovich then discovers who owns the domain in question: a fishing enthusiast.

As it turns out, Malkovich does indeed own JohnMalkovich.com, which really is for his new fashion collection. Watch the ad below.

