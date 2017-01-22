John Travolta Had Scientology Head Review ‘Pulp Fiction’ Script Before Accepting

The revelation came on the most recent episode of "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath."

After being a member from the time she was nine, Leah Remini left the Church of Scientology nearly four years ago. The actress has been open about her experiences with the controversial religion since her departure, not only in the memoir “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology” but, more recently, her A&E docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

In the show’s most recent episode, Mike Rinder — a former high-ranking executive in the Church — reveals that John Travolta asked him to read the “Pulp Fiction” screenplay before accepting his part in the film.

“I’ve got a story about this that I’m not sure I should really tell,” Rinder begins. “When Quentin Tarantino approached John Travolta for a role in ‘Pulp Fiction,’ John asked me to review the script to tell him what I thought, and his role was a heroin-addict assassin, and I said, ‘Oh, John, I don’t think that you should do this.’ What great career advice — I should be an agent.”

Scientology is known to be secretive about its internal goings on, but stories like this from ex-members are not uncommon. Travolta ultimately earned an Academy Award nomination for his role, which is widely considered to have revitalized his career after a string of disappointments. “Scientology and the Aftermath” will air two more episodes. You can watch the most recent, “Ask Me Anything, Part 2,” here, but make haste — it’s only available online until December 31, 2035.

