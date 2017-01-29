‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Clip: Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne Descend Into Hell

The sequel arrives in theaters on February 10.

Now that Sad Keanu has been replaced by Sad Affleck and the former “Matrix” star is once again the face of a franchise, the world seems ready to accept Keanu Reeves into its heart again. We’ll see whether the underrated actor’s recent of string of good luck holds when “John Wick: Chapter 2” is released next month. In the meantime, watch a new clip from the upcoming sequel below.

READ MORE: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Returns for the Fight of His Life

In it, Reeves and co-star Laurence Fishburne speak briefly about a matter of great importance: the contract on Wick’s head. “He’s offered $7 million for your life,” Fishburne informs our intrepid, dog-loving hero, though who “he” is isn’t immediately clear. “$7 million is a lot of money, Mr. Wick.” Mr. Wick himself is unfazed, telling his associate that he has two options: go to war or give him a gun.

READ MORE: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Poster: Keanu Reeves is Beaten, Bruised, and Gets His Harold Lloyd On

Ian McShane, Common, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynahan and Peter Stormare all co-star in the film, which finds Chad Stahelski returning to the director’s chair. Summit Entertainment will release “John Wick: Chapter 2” on February 10.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.